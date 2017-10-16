Netanyahu, in video, tells Iran foreign minister to delete his Twitter account

In a video message posted to Twitter Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had some choice words for Iran’s foreign minister: “Delete your account.”

Netanyahu made the order after Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted that all Iranians are part of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and give their support.

“Today, Iranians--boys, girls, men, women--are ALL IRGC; standing firm with those who defend us & the region against aggression & terror,” Zarif tweeted Saturday.

Netanyahu called the tweet “a whopper,” and said he would “love to know what the Iranian people think of that tweet. Sadly, the regime bans them from using Twitter. Ironic, don’t you think?”

The IRGC, a secretive branch of Iran’s Armed Forces, was the subject of scrutiny recently when President Donald Trump authorized the U.S. Treasury Department to impose targeted sanctions against “its officials, agents, and affiliates.”

TRUMP DECERTIFIES IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL, SLAPS SANCTIONS ON IRGC IN BROADSIDE AT 'RADICAL REGIME'

Referring to the IRGC as “the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism,” the president said, “Execution of our strategy begins with a long overdue step of imposing tough sanctions on Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. The revolutionary guard is the Iranian supreme leader’s corrupt personal terror force and militia.”

Netanyahu said he was “sure that ordinary Iranians aren’t proud when the Revolutionary Guard murders innocent men and women around the globe,” adding, “One day the Iranian people will be free. Free to tweet, free to express how they felt when their dictators compared them to the Iranian version of ISIS.”

The prime minister concluded: “So I have a simple message for Iran’s Foreign Minister: Delete your account.”