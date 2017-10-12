Ousted Venezuelan prosecutor leaks Odebrecht bribe video

Venezuela's ousted chief prosecutor has leaked a video purporting to show an Odebrecht executive admitting he agreed to pay $35 million toward President Nicolas Maduro's campaign in exchange for prioritizing the Brazilian construction giant's projects.

Luisa Ortega Diaz released the video Thursday, saying it showed Venezuela Odebrecht president Euzenando Prazeres de Azevedo speaking to Brazilian prosecutors.

In the video, a man identified as Azevedo says a Maduro aide asked for $50 million for the socialist leader's 2013 campaign. He later says he agreed to pay $35 million in exchange for assurances that if Maduro won, Odebrecht projects would receive "priority."

Odebrecht acknowledged in a U.S. Justice Department plea agreement that it paid bribes throughout Latin America to secure lucrative contracts.

There was no immediate response from Maduro to the claim.