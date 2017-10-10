Berlin gay couple become 1st to adopt child in Germany

Two men in Berlin have become the first same-sex couple in Germany to jointly adopt a child — a boy who has been living with them since shortly after birth.

The Lesbian and Gay Association Berlin-Brandenburg said Tuesday the couple have been officially informed by authorities that the adoption has been approved.

Michael and Kai Korok were among the first same-sex couples in Germany to marry after a law permitting such unions came into force Oct. 1.

The Koroks have been caring for foster children for several years and had planned to challenge the legal hurdles that prevented same-sex couples from jointly adopting, until the law was changed.