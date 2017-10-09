Husband says Iranian-British woman faces new charges in Iran

The husband of an Iranian-British woman serving a five-year prison sentence in Iran now faces new charges and the possibility of her sentence being extended by 16 years.

Richard Ratcliffe says that his wife Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe appeared in court on Sunday at Tehran's Evin prison, where she is held. Ratcliffe says she was not allowed to have a lawyer and that the new charges would prevent her from seeking early release next month as allowed by Iranian law.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who works for the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of the news agency, was detained by security forces in Iran in 2016. Later, she was sentenced on security charges.

Iranian media have said Zaghari-Ratcliffe was convicted of plotting the "soft toppling" of Iran's government.

Iran doesn't recognize dual nationality.