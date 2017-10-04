Last known body recovered from rubble after Mexico quake

Mexican officials say the last body known to be trapped in rubble following a magnitude 7.1 earthquake has been recovered.

The body was recovered from a collapsed office building in central Mexico City where a steadily dwindling number of families kept vigil for two weeks as an international assortment of rescuers worked a massive rubble heap. It was the last known active recovery site.

Roberto Campa is the Interior Department's deputy secretary for human rights and he said Wednesday via Twitter that 49 bodies have been recovered from the site. They include 19 women and 30 men.

The official death toll was not immediately updated, but on Tuesday officials said 366 people had died in the Sept. 19 earthquake. Of those, 225 were in the capital.