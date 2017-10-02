Attempted murder charges filed in Canada car, knife attack

next

Canadian prosecutors have filed charges including attempted murder against a man suspected of ramming his car into a policeman, stabbing him and then injuring four people while leading officers on a high-speed chase in a rental van.

Abdulahi Hasan Sharif faces five counts of attempted murder, five counts of dangerous driving and one weapons charge in connection with the incident late Saturday in the western city of Edmonton.

The 30-year-old suspect is a Somali refugee once investigated for allegedly espousing extremism. Police have said terrorism charges are expected, but none have been filed so far.

He is in custody with a bail hearing scheduled for Tuesday.

An Islamic State group flag was found in the car that hit the officer, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called it a terror attack.