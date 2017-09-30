Bali authorities urge many who fled volcano to return home

next

Authorities are trying to convince more than half of the 144,000 people who fled a menacing volcano on the Indonesian island of Bali to return home, saying they left areas that are safe.

The Mount Agung volcano on the Indonesian island known for its lush interior and beguiling beaches has been at its highest alert level for more than a week, sparking an exodus from an official danger zone and areas farther away.

Authorities say the no-go zone is the area at risk of lava, lahars and searing hot clouds of ash if there's a powerful eruption.

Disaster official Putu Widiada said Saturday: "Those who live outside the danger zone, we urge them to go back home and carry on with their daily lives."