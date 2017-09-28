Guatemala mudslide kills 2, leaves 8 more missing

A mudslide has killed two people in northern Guatemala and left eight more missing.

National disaster agency spokesman David de Leon says a woman and a baby were swept away by the movement of earth, water and rocks.

About 25 homes were damaged in the Wednesday night slide. Photographs provided by the agency showed homes and vehicles buried in the debris.

Guatemala is in the midst of its rainy season, and the agency said Thursday that the ground is saturated in many places.