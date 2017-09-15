Hurricane Jose's path: What you should know

Jose, once a powerful hurricane threatening already devastated Caribbean islands, downgraded to a tropical storm Thursday.

It is expected to become a hurricane again later Friday.

Jose was the fourth threatening hurricane to form over the Atlantic in the past few weeks.

After the Caribbean was left devastated by Hurricane Irma last week, there was worry that Jose could do further damage. But it appears to have spared, for the most part, that area.

Here's what you need to know about Jose.

Where is Jose now?

Jose is about 360 miles northeast of the southeastern Bahamas and 500 miles south-southwest of Bermuda, according to the National Hurricane Center's 5 a.m. ET advisory.

It has maximum sustained winds of 70 mph and is moving west-northwest at 8 mph, according to the advisory.

Jose downgraded to a tropical storm late Thursday morning, earlier than initially expected by forecasters. Some restrengthening should begin on Friday, and Jose is predicted to become a Category 1 hurricane again by the weekend.

What else should I know about the hurricane?

Shortly after Irma ravaged the Caribbean, Jose formed, threatening already wrecked houses, businesses and shelters with major loss of communication.

Jose passed north of the Caribbean islands and Puerto Rico on Sunday as a Category 4 hurricane. The Netherlands navy said the situation was “better than expected” after it passed north of the islands.

The storm is expected to move more north Friday and Saturday.

"Interests from North Carolina northward to New England on the east coast of the United States should monitor the progress of this system," the National Hurricane Center said.