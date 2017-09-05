The Latest: Japan lawmakers urge more North Korea sanctions

Latest on North Korea's nuclear test and the world reaction (all times local):

noon

Japanese lawmakers are demanding tougher U.N. sanctions on North Korea, after it conducted a sixth nuclear test over the weekend.

The resolution by Japan's parliamentary committee condemns the nuclear test, and urges the Japanese government to take leadership in pushing for tougher punishment against Pyongyang, as measures are being discussed at the United Nations Security Council.

Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono told lawmakers it was time to increase pressure on North Korea and eliminate loopholes that allow some countries to continue trading with Pyongyang.