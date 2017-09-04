Israel to donate $1 million to Houston Jewish community hit by Harvey

Israel has said it will help in the post-Harvey relief efforts by donating $1 million in emergency aid to Houston’s Jewish community.

The donation will benefit the more than 60,000 member Jewish community in order to help repair and rebuild schools, synagogues and a community center that was damaged during Harvey, the country’s Diaspora Affairs Minister Naftali Bennett said.

“For years the Jewish communities stood by Israel when it needed their help; now it is our turn to stand by Houston’s Jewish community,” Bennett said.

According to the Jewish Federation of Greater Houston, 71 percent of the city’s Jewish population lives in areas that were severely flooded, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency reported.

Amidst the post-Harvey issues is the lack of kosher food the community has access to, according to JTA. Organizations are working together to prepare food shipments to send to the Houston area.

The Israeli relief money will be submitted for government approval at an upcoming Cabinet meeting.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.