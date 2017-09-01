AP PHOTOS: Thousands of Rohingya pour into Bangladesh

Thousands of Rohingya Muslims are pouring into Bangladesh, part of an exodus of the beleaguered ethnic group from neighboring Myanmar that began when violence erupted there on August 25.

Myanmar's military said Friday that almost 400 people died in recent violence in the western state of Rakhine triggered by attacks on security forces by insurgents from the Rohingya ethnic minority.

Both sides accuse the other of atrocities as tens of thousands of Rohingya flee to Bangladesh.

While border guards on the Bangladeshi side try to keep them out they often relent when pressured. On Friday thousands walked through the slushy paddy fields, many with just the clothes on their backs.

The young helped carry the elderly, some on makeshift stretchers, and children carried newborns.

Some, carrying bundles of clothes, cooking utensils and small solar panels, said they had walked at least three days to get to the border.

Most of Myanmar's estimated 1 million Rohingya live in northern Rakhine state. They face severe persecution, with the government refusing to recognize them as a legitimate native ethnic minority, leaving them without citizenship and basic rights.