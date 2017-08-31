Russia cautions North Korea sanctions could be 'counterproductive and dangerous'

Russia warned the United States against strengthening sanctions against North Korea on Tuesday, saying such a move could be "counterproductive and dangerous" -- even as Kim Jong Un's rogue regime vows to test launch more intercontinental ballistic missiles despite international condemnation.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov issued the message during a Wednesday telephone conversation with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson that focused on a North Korean. Lavrov stressed Russia believed imposing more sanctions to pressure Pyongyang to end its missile program was "counterproductive and dangerous."

Lavrov also said the U.S. taking military action against the rogue regime could cause "unpredictable consequences."

Trump declared in a tweet on Wednesday further talks with North Korea were "not the answer" and criticized alleged "extortion" payments made by the U.S. to the regime in the past.

"The U.S. has been talking to North Korea, and paying them extortion money, for 25 years. Talking is not the answer!” Trump wrote.

Kim Jong Un's regime, allegedly enraged by U.S.-South Korean joint military exercises earlier this month, fired a ballistic missile that flew over Japan before plunging into the northern Pacific Ocean on Tuesday.

Recent statements from U.S. and North Korean leaders have been relatively tame by the standards of the bombastic threats exchanged earlier in the summer.

The president vowed to rain down "fire and fury" on the communist country three weeks ago if it did not stop threatening the U.S. In response, North Korea indicated it intended to attack Guam, a U.S. territory and the home to key U.S. military bases. Trump tweeted a plan for U.S. military action was "locked and loaded."

North Korea eventually pulled back its "plan" to launch the missiles toward Guam, though leader Kim Jong Un called Tuesday's launch a "meaningful prelude" to eventually containing the U.S. territory.

