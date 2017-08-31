Disneyland Paris bans 3-year-old boy from 'Princess for a Day' experience

Three-year-old Noah is a “superfan” of Disney’s mega-hit “Frozen.” His mother, Haley McLean-Glass, says her son is the biggest Elsa fan in the world and just loves to dress up as the title character.

This is why she wanted to give him an early Christmas present by booking a special “Princess for a Day” experience at Disneyland Paris.

It didn’t work out as planned.

“I knew that there would be NOTHING he'd love more than to get to wear a pretty dress, put make up on like Mummy does and have his photo taken being one of his beloved Disney Princesses,” McLean-Glass, of Devon, England, wrote in an open letter on her blog, called “Sparkles and Stretchmarks."

The amusement park denied her request saying it was “not possible to book Princess for a Day for a boy.”

“So let me get this straight...my son, who fell in love with the concept of Disney Princesses at Disneyland, is not allowed to have the same experiences as the little girls who visit you simply because ‘He’s a boy’?” she wrote.

The Disneyland Paris website’s description of the package is: “Grant every little girl’s wish with a real Princess’ make-up and hair-styling session; a fairytale transformation they’ll treasure forever.”

McLean-Glass said she was devastated to receive the email.

“I was so angry, I literally couldn’t stop shaking for half an hour afterwards – I was just so shocked,” she told ITV. “I mean, I'm his mother, and if I’m okay with him doing it, who are Disney to tell me that he can’t do that?”

She added: “I just think that it’s unfair. I mean if there was an activity such as a pirate dress up or a Spider-Man event, little girls would be allowed to do it. If anyone told a little girl that she couldn’t do that there would be absolute uproar. But I just don’t understand why it’s different for a boy.”

Disneyland Paris has apologized to McClean-Glass, saying the “Princess for the Day” package is available to all children ages 3-to-12.

“An isolated incident, the cast member’s response is not reflective of any policy or belief held here at Disneyland Paris,” a spokesperson told ITV in a statement. “Diversity is near and dear to our hearts and we want to make sure that all our guests enjoy their experience at our resort.”

It continued: “We are going to ensure this does not happen again. Of course, both boys and girls are welcome to enjoy the Princess for a Day experience in addition to all our other special activities.”