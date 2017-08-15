Macedonian prostitution kingpin shot dead by unknown gunman

Macedonian police say a convicted crime kingpin suspected of forcing hundreds of women from several Balkan countries into prostitution has been shot dead by an unknown assailant.

Dilaver Bojku, 55, was shot in the head at close range late Monday in the southern town of Struga. Police spokesman Stefan Dimoski told the Associated Press Tuesday that the gunman escaped.

Bojku was convicted of organizing prostitution, but escaped prison in Struga in 2003. The U.S. government offered a reward for information leading to his arrest, and he was soon detained in Montenegro, from where he had been planning flight to Brazil.

He was extradited to Macedonia later in 2003 and sentenced to 3 years and 8 months in prison. After serving the sentence, Bojku returned to Struga where he operated restaurants.