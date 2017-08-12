Submarine builder suspected in journalist's disappearance

A Danish inventor who gained fame in his home country for building a submarine was scheduled to appear before a judge Saturday in connection with the disappearance of a Swedish journalist who had accompanied him on the vessel.

Peter Madsen, 46, was rescued by a private motorboat Friday morning in Denmark’s Koge Bay after his submarine abruptly sank, authorities said. He and the journalist, identified by friends as Kim Wall, had not returned to Copenhagen’s Refshale Island after departing in the craft Thursday evening, Reuters reported.

Madsen told police he had dropped off Wall not far from where their journey began, but after she was later reported missing, authorities suspected she may have been inside the submarine when it sank.

Divers were not able to reach the sub Friday, but were expected to reach it – and possibly tow it to land – on Saturday, Reuters reported.

Meanwhile, police in Demark were asking any witnesses who may have seen Madsen or Wall to come forward, BuzzFeed reported. Authorities did not disclose Wall’s name, but friends identified her via social media in hope that she might be found alive, the report said.

Wall had been writing about Madsen and his submarine and was reported missing by her boyfriend, Danish tabloid Ekstra Bladet reported. It also reported that police were looking to determine if Madsen had sunk the submarine deliberately.