France vehicle attack leaves at least six soldiers injured

Six French soldiers were injured Wednesday in a vehicle attack while they were leaving their barracks outside Paris.

Two of the soldiers were seriously injured, authorities said.

The driver fled the scene and authorities said a search is underway. A police spokesperson said the vehicle deliberately targeted the soldiers, but the specific motive remained unclear.

The service members were part of Opération Sentinelle, an anti-terrorism operation that was created after 2015 Charlie Hebdo massacre in Paris. The mission's aim is to protect civilians.

Local Mayor Patrick Balkany said the incident had "without any doubt" been deliberate. "It's an odious act of aggression," he told BFM-TV.

The incident is the latest of several attacks targeting French security forces guarding public sites following a number of terrorist attacks.

