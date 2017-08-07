Marines declare 3 missing from Osprey 'deceased'

A trio of Marines, who've been missing since Saturday when their MV-22 Osprey crashed off the coast of Australia, were officially declared 'deceased' by the Marine Corps on Monday, a U.S. defense official told Fox News.

The news followed an intensive search effort conducted by American and Australian forces.

The MV-22 crashed while on final approach to USS Green Bay, a Navy amphibious ship off the east coast of Australia, on Saturday afternoon, local time.

An official who has read the preliminary investigation into the incident told Fox News that the Marine MV-22 Osprey -- part helicopter, part airplane -- crashed into the back of the warship before tumbling into the sea.

The MV-22 Osprey had taken off from USS Bonhomme Richard earlier Saturday.

Notifications have been completed to the family members. The names of the Marines were expected to be released later Monday or on Tuesday.

Lucas Tomlinson is the Pentagon and State Department producer for Fox News Channel. You can follow him on Twitter: @LucasFoxNews