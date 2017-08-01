Puerto Rico public university doubles fees amid crisis

Puerto Rico's largest public university is doubling its course fees following demands that it slash its budget amid a dire economic crisis.

Students seeking a bachelor's degree at the University of Puerto Rico would pay up to $115 per credit instead of $56. Those seeking a master's degree would pay $270 instead of $140 per credit.

Student leaders rejected the increases approved late Monday by a university board. They say the move would limit access to education for thousands of people living on an island with a 45 percent poverty rate.

The increases are part of a fiscal plan that officials expect to submit Tuesday to a federal control board overseeing Puerto Rico's finances.

The university recently restarted classes following a two-month student strike to protest cuts and increases.