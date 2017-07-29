Anti-terror raids lead to arrest in Sydney

Federal police in Australia took at least one person into custody Saturday afternoon as officers conducted three anti-terror raids in Sydney.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported that the raids were prompted by information about a suspected terror cell and a plot involving an aircraft.

The police actions took place in the Surry Hills, Lakemba and Wiley Park districts, the report said.

The police bomb squad was reportedly still at the scene in Surry Hills, where nearby streets remained closed.

This is a developing story.