Saudi king orders arrest of prince for video showing abuse

Saudi Arabia's King Salman ordered the arrest and interrogation of one of the Kingdom's princes on Wednesday after a video emerged purporting to show the prince abusing someone, Saudi state TV reported.

The arrest of Prince Saud bin Abdulaziz bin Musaed bin Saud bin Abdulaziz came a day after a video was published on YouTube showing what appeared to be a rifle pointed toward a man who is bleeding from the head. It also shows 18 bottles of Johnnie Walker Red Label whisky displayed on a table and a wad of cash. The sale and consumption of alcohol in Saudi Arabia is forbidden.

Another subsequent video, seen nearly a quarter-million times, purports to show the young, low-level prince, dressed in a black t-shirt and grey sweatpants, handcuffed and with his feet chained being escorted into a building by security officers.

Saudi citizens are calling for justice. One tweet read “no matter who you are, prince, minister, or citizen, no one is above the law,” according to AFP.

Last year, the kingdom executed a prince convicted of murder in what AFP called a highly unusual case. Rates of execution and harsh sentences for criminal offenses, however, are higher in Saudi Arabia than the rest of the world.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.