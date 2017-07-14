UK police appeal for information after spate of acid attacks

British police are appealing for information after a spate of acid attacks across northeast London left at least one person with life-changing injuries and severely injured several others.

Metropolitan Police say the 90-minute spree of five attacks began late Thursday. Two men on a moped tossed a noxious substance into the face of a 32-year-old moped driver and then jumped on his vehicle and drove away.

The pattern was repeated.

Police said Friday that the injuries to one man in his mid-20s are considered to be "life changing."

The assaults come just days after a separate incident in which a man appeared in court accused of throwing acid at an aspiring model and her cousin.