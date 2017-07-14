Several reportedly shot in Jerusalem's holiest site

Three Palestinians opened fire on Israelis Friday near an important Jerusalem holy site-- known to Jews as Temple Mount-- wounding two seriously before the attackers were killed in a gunfight, Israeli police said.

The attack occurred near a gate of Jerusalem's Old City and the shooters then fled toward a mosque at the nearby holy site, Luba Samri, a police spokeswoman said. Police gave chase and they were shot dead at the compound.

The attackers were armed with 2 Carl Gustav machine guns and a pistol. The city is on lockdown.

Cellphone video showed several police officers giving chase to a man and fatally shooting him, Israeli media reported.

Mickey Rosenfeld, another police spokesman, told Reuters that authorities are working to identify the attackers.

The holy compound is known to Jews as Temple Mount and to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary. It is the holiest site to Jews and the third holiest in Islam.Since September 2015, Palestinian attackers have killed 43 Israelis, two visiting Americans and a British tourist.

In that time, Israeli forces have killed more than 254 Palestinians, most of them said by Israel to be attackers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report