UK woman accused of making hoax sex attack claims against 15 men

Lying Jemma Beale, 25, made false rape and sex assault claims against 15 different men — and sent an innocent man to jail for seven years, a court was told.

Beale made allegations over three years but they were “grotesque inventions”, jurors heard.

She claimed she was attacked at a pub and outside her home, and gang raped in the street.

Beale said she was raped by nine men and sexually assaulted by six. All but one were strangers.

Beale’s first allegation was against Mahad Cassim, who had given her a lift home after a night out. He was charged with rape and jailed for seven years.

But prosecutor John Price QC said: “That was a wrongful conviction. Mahad Cassim was innocent.

“The person responsible for the grave injustice was the defendant, through her false allegation and perjured evidence. She maintains that falsity still.”

Mr Price said it was “inherently improbable” Beale was attacked so many times and so frequently.

He added: “Each of her reports was entirely false.”

In July 2012 Beale claimed she was sexually assaulted by four men with a piece of barbed wire in an alley.

But jurors were shown CCTV of her walking home alone that night. Her injuries were self-inflicted, the court was told.

In September 2013 Beale reported a sex assault by two men outside her home. Neither was ever identified.

Two months later, she reported a gang rape by eight men.

