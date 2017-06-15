Explosion at kindergarten in China; reports of casualties, police say

Dozens are feared injured after an explosion struck the entrance of a kindergarten in eastern China on Thursday, police said.

The blast struck the school in Fengxian, located in Jiangsu province, at 4:50 p.m. local time, police said. Officials are investigating the incident.

There were reports of casualties, though it's unclear how many are injured or dead at this time. State media report at least a dozen people, including children, were injured, according to South China Morning Post. Videos and photos from the scene showed people lying on the ground, with some covered in blood.

It's unclear if the explosion was deliberate, though an unidentified witness told local newspaper Xiandaikuaibao that the bomb appeared to be a cooking gas.

Kindergartens in China have been targeted before in apparent revenge attacks carried out by people bearing grudges against their neighbors and society.

China maintains tight control over firearms and most attacks are carried out using knives, axes or homemade explosives.

