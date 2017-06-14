High-rise apartment building in London engulfed in flames, fear residents are trapped

Firefighters in London were battling a massive blaze that engulfed a high-rise apartment early Wednesday morning, prompting fear that residents could be trapped inside.

One side of the building appeared to be in flames, and 45 fire engines and 200 firefighters were called to the scene. The London Fire Brigade tweeted that the fire involved the second to the top floor of the 27-story building.

The building is the Grenfell Tower in the North Kensington area. The cause of the fire is not known.

The Metropolitan Police said two people were being treated at the scene for smoke inhalation and cordons were in place. There has been no immediate word on whether anyone was still inside the building, but The Guardian reported that it appears—judging from the eyewitness accounts—there were likely people inside.

One witness, who identified herself as Sofia, told The Guardian that, “I heard loads of young girls crying out for help … I can’t see any ladders extending into the building … I can hear people screaming for help and they are dying.”

George Clarke, the presenter of "Amazing Spaces," told Radio 5 Live he was covered in ash even though he was 100 yards from the scene.

He said he saw people waving flashlights from the top levels of the building and saw rescuers "doing an incredible job" trying to get people out.

London medics have treated 15 people for smoke inhalation. The London Ambulance Service said the 15 were taken to hospitals. Police said they were continuing to evacuate people from the apartment building Wednesday morning.

"Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus are working extremely hard in very difficult conditions to tackle this fire. This is a large and very serious incident and we have deployed numerous resources and specialist appliances," an official said.

Click for more from Sky News.