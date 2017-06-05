One dead, three police officers injured in Australia hostage situation

A gunman was shot dead and three officers were injured on Monday following a hostage situation in Melbourne, Australia, where officials are investigating if the incident was terrorism related.

Emergency services were called to the apartment on Bay Street in Brighton about 4 p.m. local time for reports of an explosion, according to Sky News.

The body of a man, who appeared to have been shot, was discovered in the foyer of the apartment building. Officers fired shots at the scene.

"I got told there was an explosion around 4:00pm. I hung around for a while and I heard gunshots, about 10 shots, and we got told it was a hostage situation," a witness told Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

About 7:20 p.m. local time, Victoria police wrote on Twitter they have "resolved a hostage situation in Brighton, shooting a man dead and rescuing a woman being held against her will."

Three officers were injured — two were taken to the hospital and another was treated at the scene, Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported.

Officials are investigating whether the situation was terrorism related.