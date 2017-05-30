North Korea warns of bigger 'gift package' to US after missile test

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un warned Tuesday of sending a bigger "gift package" to the United States after successfully launching its third missile test in recent weeks.

North Korea's official KCNA news agency quoted the rogue leader, saying that Pyongyang would continue to develop its missile program in preparation for a possible attack, Reuters reported.

"He expressed the conviction that it would make a greater leap forward in this spirit to send a bigger 'gift package' to the Yankees," KCNA added.

VIDEO: NORTH KOREA LAUNCHES SCUD MISSILE INTO SEA OF JAPAN

North Korea launched a short-range Scud ballistic missile from the eastern coastal town of Wonsan late Sunday. The missile flew for six minutes until it landed in the Sea of Japan, a statement from U.S. Pacific Command in Hawaii said.

Kim has vowed to develop a nuclear-armed missile with the capability of reaching U.S. soil. Though it's believed that the communist nation is still several years away from that goal, the continued tests, despite pressure and threats from global powers to halt them, shows its determination to develop that capability.

On Tuesday, the U.S. military is expected to test for the first time a interceptor missile — used to shoot down a intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

IS NORTH KOREA'S EMP THREAT REAL OR 'SOMETHING OUT OF A JAMES BOND MOVIE'?

This is the first time the U.S. military has attempted to test a ground-based interceptor against an "intercontinental class target," The Missile Defense Agency confirmed to Fox News.

The test has been seen as the U.S.'s preparation for a possible North Korea attack. Defense Secretary James Mattis said Sunday that conflict with North Korea would be "possibly the worst kind of fighting in most people's lifetime."

JAPAN VOWS TO TAKE ACTION WITH US AFTER NORTH KOREA MISSILE TEST

U.S. President Donald Trump joined leaders of South Korea and Japan on Monday to condemn North Korea. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe vowed to take action with the U.S. to "deter North Korea." On Twitter, Trump said North Korea showed "great disrespect" for China in its latest launch.