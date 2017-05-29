Japan vows to take action with US after North Korea missile test

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe vowed to take action against North Korea after Pyongyang's missile test on Sunday ended in the Sea of Japan.

Abe addressed the situation in a brief televised address on Monday: "As we agreed at the recent G7, the issue of North Korea is a top priority for the international community," according to Reuters.

"Working with the United States, we will take specific action to deter North Korea."

North Korea tested a short-range Scud ballistic missile off its eastern coast at 4:40 p.m. ET (5:40 a.m. Monday Korea time). The missile flew for six minutes until it landed in the Sea of Japan.

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said the missile fell within Japan's exclusive maritime economic zone. He said there was no immediate report of damage to planes or vessels in the area.

"We cannot tolerate such repeated actions from North Korea, and we have lodged a strong protest against North Korea, criticizing them in the strongest form," Suga said in a statement after the test.

This is the third missile test North Korea has conducted in a month. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has vowed to field a nuclear-armed missile that is capable of reaching U.S. territory.

Russia and China condemned Sunday's missile test and called for restraint.

The U.S. military announced last Friday that it will be launching first-of-its-kind missile intercept test this week. The test would involve launching a custom-made missile from the Marshall Island and aim to shoot it down in space by firing an interceptor missile from a base in California.