Iran's incumbent president Rouhani wins second term

Iran’s state television announced Saturday that incumbent President Hassan Rouhani won the country’s presidential election, earning him a second term.

The most recent election tallies released by the Interior Ministry showed Rouhani comfortably ahead with 59 percent of the 38.9 million votes counted.

Rouhani won the presidential election back in 2013 with only 51 percent.

Election officials repeatedly extended voting hours until midnight to accommodate long lines of voters, some of whom said they waited hours to cast their ballots. Analysts have said a higher turnout would likely benefit Rouhani.

Deputy Interior Minister Ali Asghar Ahmadi told reporters that more than 40 million Iranians voted in Friday’s election.

The results of Iran’s election show the popularity of Rouhani’s more moderate political policies, which paved the way for the 2015 nuclear deal that relieved Iran from sanctions in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program.

Rouhani’s policies have embodied Iranians’ hopes for better relations with the outside world.

Iran's president is the second-most powerful figure within Iran's political system. He is subordinate to the supreme leader, who is chosen by a clerical panel and has the ultimate say over all matters of state.

As president, Rouhani oversees a vast state bureaucracy employing more than 2 million people. He also names Cabinet members and plays a significant role in shaping both domestic and foreign policy.

Ahmadi said the Interior Ministry expects to announce final results later Saturday.

