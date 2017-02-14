Angry mob in Afghanistan kills lovers who eloped

A young couple eloped in Afghanistan and was later killed by an angry mob, the New York Times reports.

HAMAS NAMES SHADOWY MILITARY COMMANDER AS ITS NEW LEADER IN GAZA

The woman was said to have been married to someone else against her will, and eloped with her lover.

Police caught the couple Saturday and held them on suspicion of adultery, and the mob descended on the police station within hours, eventually dragging the couple away and killing them as well as injuring three police officers, one seriously, in the process.

The 250- to 300-person mob was said to have been made up mostly of the woman's legal husband's family, but it also reportedly included her own brothers and cousins.

Click for more from Newser.