The suspect in the deadly terror attack at an Istanbul nightclub early on New Year's Day was finally caught in the city Monday after a manhunt lasting more than 2 weeks, the Hurriyet newspaper reported.

The attack killed 39 people at Istanbul's Reina nightclub, where crowds of people had gathered to celebrate the New Year.

Turkish security forces spotted the attacker at a Kyrgyz friend's house in Istanbul's Esenyurt district, the Daily Sabah reported.

The Islamic State terror group claimed responsibility, saying the attack was payback for Turkish military operations in northern Syria.

Police had released an image of the suspect -- apparently from a selfie video -- two weeks ago without naming him.

Last week, a Turkish official said the gunman was probably from China's Muslim Uighur minority.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.