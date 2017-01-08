An Iraqi official says a suicide bombing in a bustling commercial area in the Iraqi capital has killed at least six civilians.

Interior Ministry spokesman Brig. Gen. Saad Maan says a member of the security forces spotted the car bomber and opened fire, but was unable to prevent him from detonating his vehicle outside a wholesale market in Baghdad's sprawling Shiite district of Sadr City.

No group immediately claimed responsibility, but the attack bore all the hallmarks of the Islamic State group, which has staged dozens of similar attacks in the past. IS views Shiite Muslims, as well as other religious minorities, as apostates.

Commercial and public areas are among the militants' most frequent targets as they seek to undermine public confidence in the government's ability to maintain security.