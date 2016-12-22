The Latest on the conflict in Syria (all times local):

11 a.m.

Turkey's state-run news agency says authorities have released the family members of the policeman who killed the Russian ambassador.

The policeman's parents, sister and three other relatives were among 11 people detained over the killing of Ambassador Andrei Karlov as he delivered a speech at the opening of a photo exhibition in Ankara. The policeman, Mevlut Mert Altintas, was later killed in a police operation.

The Anadolu Agency says the six family members were released Thursday without charges. Those still in custody include Altintas' roommate.

A ceremony for Karlov, to be attended by President Vladimir Putin, was being held in Moscow.

___

10:30 a.m.

The International Committee of the Red Cross says the evacuation of the last remaining civilians and fighters from a rebel-held enclave in eastern Aleppo will be completed in the coming hours.

Spokeswoman Ingy Sedky says the few thousand remaining people will be evacuated Thursday in 40 buses and hundreds of private cars. She says another four buses will leave the besieged government-held villages of Foua and Kfarya in the northwestern Idlib province.

Sedky says the operation will take place over multiple stages and be completed later on Thursday.

The evacuations were set in motion last week after Syria's opposition agreed to surrender its last footholds in eastern Aleppo. Since then, about 25,000 fighters and civilians have been bused out, according to the United Nations.