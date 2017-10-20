Destructive wildfires threaten to taint iconic California wines with smoke



The picturesque Northern California wine country of Napa, Sonoma, Solano, Lake and Mendocino counties are currently under threat from the wildfires scorching the region.

As of Thursday, Oct. 19, wildfires have burned over 245,000 acres across California, are responsible for at least 42 fatalities and have destroyed more than 6,900 structures, according to CalFire.

While damages from the wildfires continue to be assessed, at least 57 wineries have been caught in the flames.

