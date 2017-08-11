Weekly wrap-up: Franklin slams Mexico as 1st Atlantic hurricane of 2017; Seattle shatters old record with rain-free streak

Three tornadoes around the Tulsa, Oklahoma, area injured dozens on Sunday.

An EF2 tornado triggered extensive damage around the area and was later followed by two EF1 tornadoes.

Roofs were damaged and trees were uprooted in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. The tornadoes were part of a major storm system that also delivered flooding rain across Kansas City, Missouri. Up to 5 inches of rain fell in a matter of hours.

Interstate 35 was shut down in both directions due to high water. Numerous rescues were performed as vehicles became stranded in the rapidly rising waters.

