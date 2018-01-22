FOX NEWS FIRST: Government shutdown enters Day 3; Texts suggest Clinton exoneration in email probe was fixed

Welcome to Fox News First. Not signed up yet? Click here.

The government shutdown enters its third day as the Senate adjourned Sunday without reaching an agreement

Newly-released text between ex-members of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's team suggest they knew beforehand that Hillary Clinton wouldn't face charges in the email server scandal

Report: Investigators may bring cadaver dogs to California 'house of horrors' to search for remains of other children

A string of recent porn star deaths leaves adult film industry rattled

The stage for Super Bowl LII is set as the Eagles route Vikings and Tom Brady rallies the Patriots past the Jaguars in Sunday's NFC and AFC championship games

THE LEAD STORY - A GOVERNMENT DIVIDED AND CLOSED FOR BUSINESS: The government shutdown enters its third day Monday with both sides as divided as ever as the Senate adjourned Sunday without reaching an agreement ... Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has called for both parties to "step back from the brink." However, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said he and McConnell "have yet to reach an agreement on a path forward" to re-opening the government. There is an expected procedural vote in the Senate on Monday at noon that would fund the government until Feb. 8, The Wall Street Journal reported. But it is unclear if there’s enough support, and it would not reopen the government.

Meanwhile, the shutdown seems to have damaged the relationship between President Trump and top Democrats. Marc Short, the White House director of legislative affairs, told Fox News on Sunday that the relationship between Trump, Democratic leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin, D-Ill., is “probably deteriorating."

MORE EVIDENCE OF PRO- HILLARY BIAS IN THE FBI?: The Justice Department has given various congressional committees nearly 400 pages of additional text messages between two FBI officials who were removed from Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian officials. One of the newly discovered messages, lawmakers said, appeared to indicate that Peter Strzok and Lisa Page knew that charges would not be filed against Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton as a result of the investigation into her email server -- before Clinton was interviewed by the bureau ... Strzok and Page were pulled off the probe last summer after it emerged that some of their messages to each other included anti-Trump content. Strzok, an FBI counterintelligence agent who was also involved in the Clinton email probe, was reassigned to the Bureau's human resources division after the discovery of the exchanges with Page, with whom he was having an affair.

'HOUSE OF HORRORS' COULD BE INVESTIGATED AS HOUSE OF DEATH: Homicide detectives could use cadaver dogs to sniff for the remains of other children in the suburban California "house of horrors," according to a report ... A week after 13 children, ages 2 to 29, were found living in deplorable conditions in the Riverside County home, detectives have been in “serious discussions” to use the canines to search the home for any unknown children who may have been buried there, according to the syndicated news show Crime Watch Daily.

PUZZLING PORN STAR DEATHS: Olivia Lua, Olivia Nova, August Ames, Turi Luv, and Shyla Stylez. These five young women, all adult entertainment stars, have died in less than three months, rattling the industry and leaving the tight-knit porn community searching for answers ... Derek Hay of L.A. Direct Models, which represented both Lua and Nova, said it was a "coincidence" about the spate of deaths in such a short time, The Daily Mail reported. However, some performers say many of these deaths could have been prevented with more safeguards in place to reduce whatever may trigger depression or drug abuse, including the stress associated with the job and attacks from online trolls.

A SUPER REMATCH, 13 YEARS IN THE MAKING: There will be no home Super Bowl for the Minnesota Vikings. And Bill Belichick and Tom Brady will be waiting for the Philadelphia Eagles, just as they were 13 years ago ... Nick Foles threw for 352 yards and three touchdowns and the Philadelphia defense forced two critical turnovers as the Eagles defeated the Vikings, 38-7, in Sunday's NFC Championship Game at a rapturous Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The Eagles will play the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. on Feb. 4. The Patriots defeated the Jaguars earlier Sunday, 24-20, to advance to their eighth Super Bowl since 2001. The franchises previously met at Super XXIX in Jacksonville, Fla. back in 2005. The Patriots won that matchup, 24-21, to win their third Super Bowl in four seasons. They will try to repeat that accomplishment against the Eagles in two weeks.

"Obstruction is their mission. Pure and simple." – Judge Jeanine Pirro, in her "Opening Statement" on "Justice with Judge Jeanine," blasting the hypocrisy of top Democrats who she said appear to be forcing a government shutdown over an issue on which they previously had aligned with Republicans.

"We just passed a tax bill, which I think is a piece of garbage." – Michael Dukakis, 1988 Democratic presidential nominee in a rare interview on "Cavuto Live," ripping President Trump's new tax reform law and saying Republicans have lost their way when it comes to fiscal responsibility.



