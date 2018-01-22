Empire State Building lights up to honor Eagles, Patriots and New Yorkers are not happy

The Empire State Building’s Twitter account received heavy backlash Sunday night after a picture was posted showing the landmark lit up in colors of the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles

The Patriots and Eagles both won their respective NFL conference championship games, and the Empire State Building lit up to show support for the teams.

The Patriots and Eagles are two of the more hated football teams in New York City and a lot of fans took to the social media site to express their outrage at the building’s sign of gratitude.

“I’ll be cheering for King Kong,” posted one Twitter account. Another user posted, "your license to display lights should be taken away. Have some respect for New York fans. Think Philly would ever fly Giants blue???"

The Patriots and Eagles will meet at Super LII on Feb. 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis