Dad's plea for kidney during Disney World trip results in transplant in NY

The single father of five who wore a “In Need of Kidney” T-shirt to Disney World over the summer underwent a kidney transplant last week in New York.

Robert Leibowitz, 60, of New Jersey, never imagined how magical his family’s vacation trip to the Magic Kingdom would be after securing a kidney from a stranger-- thanks to another stranger’s viral Facebook post about his special hand-made T-shirt.

Leibowitz suffered from chronic kidney disease and was going to dialysis three days a week. He had been in need of a kidney for three years, Inside Edition reported.

"I thought 'You know, if I can get one person who's my blood type to just respond and maybe that's my match...You know it's worth the $35 investment for the shirt,'” Leibowitz told CBS News. “This amazing couple, Rocio and Juan Sandoval, took a picture of it and said do you mind if I post it? Within the first week 90,000 Facebook shares. Three days walking around the park... my phone wouldn't stop ringing."

DAD'S PLEA FOR KIDNEY DONOR DURING DISNEY TRIP GOES VIRAL

Rocio Yanira Sandoval posted the photo of Leibowitz’s T-shirt on her Facebook page.

Richie Sully, 39, a father of two from Fort Wayne, Ind., was one of those who saw the post.

“I have an extra kidney, it’s not like I need them both,” he told CBS.

He and Leibowitz were reported doing well after the surgery Thursday at New York-Presbyterian Cornell Medical Center in Manhattan.

"There are no words, no matter how much I say how much I appreciate," Leibowitz told NBC4 New York days before the surgery.

The station reported that Leibowitz plans to take his donor and Sandoval to Disney World to celebrate his fairy-tale ending.