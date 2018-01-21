Alison Brie defends brother-in-law James Franco saying reports are not 'fully accurate'

James Franco’s family is staying behind him amid accusations of sexual misconduct. His sister-in-law, Alison Brie, had to walk a fine line when asked about the claims against him at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Brie is nominated for a SAG award for best performance by a female actor in a comedy series for her work on Netflix’s “GLOW.” She joined the Franco clan when she married James’ younger brother, actor Dave Franco, in March of 2017. Now, she’s put in the position of having to stick by her family member in troubled times.

She was asked by E! News’ Giuliana Rancic about her brother-in-law on the red carpet of the event, which took place on Sunday.

"I think that above all what we've always said is it remains vital that anyone that feels victimized should and does have the right to speak out and come forward. I obviously support my family," Brie said. "Not everything that has been reported is fully accurate, so I think we're waiting to get all the information. But of course now is the time for listening and that's what we're all trying to do."

Later, she was asked by Entertainment Tonight's Cameron Mathison about the allegations as well, where she praised how Franco is handling the situation.

"You know, I really admire how he's handling everything, listening and being open to change," she said. "I think we all need to support men being open to change if we want to see major change in this industry."

As previously reported, James Franco has been accused of sexual misconduct by five women following his win for best actor at the 2018 Golden Globes. Franco was called out on Twitter by women who lobbied accusations against him after he wore a Time's Up pin at the awards show. Brie has previously been an advocate of the Time's Up movement in the past. Franco addressed the accusations against him on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” saying that they’re false but attempting to leave the door open to discussion on the topic.

“I don’t want to, you know, shut them down in anyway. I think it’s a good thing and I support it,” he said.