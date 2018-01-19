'Healthy' puppies found in California 'house of horrors' up for adoption

California officials said two dogs discovered in the “house of horrors” where a couple kept their 13 children shackled to beds and tortured them for years are being put up for adoption.

The two female 1-year-old puppies, both Maltese-mix breeds, would need to be adopted together, City of Perris officials said in a statement.

“The animals, one white and one black, appear healthy and friendly and are leash-trained,” Senior Animal Control Officer Christina Avila said.

Citizens can begin putting in their applications to adopt the dogs Friday through Jan. 26. The adoptions are expected to take place on Feb. 5 and will be decided via a raffle.

The two puppies were found when authorities found the children of Louise Anna Turpin, 49, and David Allen Turpin, 57, malnourished in their home in Riverside County.

On Thursday, the two Turpins pleaded not guilty to more than three dozen charges. If convicted on all charges -which include torture, child abuse, false imprisonment, dependent adult abuse and a lewd act on a child under age 14 – they each face sentences of 94 years to life in prison, District Attorney Michael Hestrin said.

They were each ordered held on bail of $12 million.

Authorities released the horrid details of the abuse the children endured at the California house of horrors. The 13 children, who ranged in age 2 to 29, would sleep all day, go to bed around 4 or 5 a.m. and stay awake all night, Hestrin said.

A 17-year-old girl escaped the home Sunday and called 911, leading authorities to the residence. She reportedly planned the escape for two years.

The children were subjected to “frequent beatings” and “even strangulation,” and weren’t allowed to be unshackled to go to the bathroom. They also allegedly were allowed to take only one shower a year.

The City of Perris has set up a GoFundMe account to raise money for the 13 victims.

