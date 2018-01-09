Indiana girl, 8, dies after being shot in eye with BB gun by younger child
An 8-year-old Indiana girl has died after she was shot in the eye with a BB gun by a younger child, authorities said.
Deborah Kay Schwartz, was taken to the hospital in critical condition Thursday after suffering a gunshot wound to the head at her home in Grabill, Indiana. According to her obituary, she passed away Friday.
The Allen County Coroner's Office announced Monday that Deborah died of a gunshot wound to the head and confirmed a BB was the projectile fired.
It was not immediately clear who fired the shot.
Allen County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death, which was ruled a homicide.
Deborah is survived by her parents and six siblings.
She is the first known homicide in Allen County in 2018.
