Indiana girl, 8, dies after being shot in eye with BB gun by younger child

An 8-year-old Indiana girl has died after she was shot in the eye with a BB gun by a younger child, authorities said.

Deborah Kay Schwartz, was taken to the hospital in critical condition Thursday after suffering a gunshot wound to the head at her home in Grabill, Indiana. According to her obituary, she passed away Friday.

POLICE: MAN TIRED TO STAB OFFICER WITH LIQUID-FILLED SYRINGE

The Allen County Coroner's Office announced Monday that Deborah died of a gunshot wound to the head and confirmed a BB was the projectile fired.

It was not immediately clear who fired the shot.

Allen County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death, which was ruled a homicide.

Deborah is survived by her parents and six siblings.

She is the first known homicide in Allen County in 2018.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.



