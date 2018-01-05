FOX NEWS FIRST: Justice Dept. investigating alleged Clinton Foundation 'pay for play'; 'Bomb cyclone' deep freeze

Welcome to Fox News First. Not signed up yet? Click here.

Developing now, Friday, Jan. 5, 2018:

Justice Department investigating Clinton Foundation over 'pay to play' allegations, Fox News confirms

The Dow closes above 25,000 for the first time in history Thursday

Exclusive: DOJ deal on Russia probe gives House investigators full access to all remaining documents, witnesses

‘Fire and Fury’ author faces credibility questions after excerpt sparks explosive rift between President Trump and Steve Bannon

Illegal immigrant acquitted of murder charges in Kate Steinle's death to be sentenced on lesser conviction today

East Coast digs out from "bomb cyclone" snowstorm, now faces dangerous freezing temperatures

THE LEAD STORY: The Justice Department has launched a new investigation into allegations that the Clinton Foundation used "pay to play" politics while Hillary Clinton was U.S. secretary of state, Fox News has confirmed ... A source familiar with the investigation told Fox News the investigation is being led by the U.S. Attorney’s office and the FBI in Little Rock, Ark. Fox News also has learned investigators are looking into whether the Clinton Foundation violated tax law. Accusers claim the foundation promised favors in exchange for donations or pledges of cash or gifts.

HISTORIC DAY ON WALL STREET: The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above 25,000 for the first time in history Thursday ... It took a mere 23 days for the Dow to jump from 24,000 to its latest milestone. This is the shortest stretch between 1,000 point milestones ever. All three major indexes closed in record territory. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied about 152 points to 25,075. The S&P 500 advanced 10 points to 2,723. The Nasdaq Composite was up 12 points at 7,077.

Five stocks dominate the Dow's 25K milestone in 2018

FOX NEWS EXCLUSIVE: House members investigating Trump ties to Russia will get access to "all remaining investigative documents” – in unredacted form, under a deal between Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, according to a letter obtained by Fox News ... The letter, from Nunes to Rosenstein, summarizes an “agreement” reached on a phone call Wednesday evening and also says key FBI and Justice Department witnesses in the probe will be available for interviews later this month. The agreement comes after the DOJ and FBI faced a Wednesday deadline to comply, under threat of new subpoenas and even contempt citations.

'FIRE AND FURY' ... AND FALSE?: Excerpts from Michael Wolff’s explosive upcoming book, “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” hit various websites this week, sending the mainstream media into a tizzy with tidbits that paint President Trump in an unflattering light, despite clear signs that the text might not be fully accurate ... MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle summed up the situation Thursday when she essentially declared that it didn’t matter whether parts of the book were flat-out wrong. Critics say Wolff has developed a reputation for exaggeration. However, he also is a world-class writer who managed to obtain unprecedented access to the Trump White House. The result is a product too juicy for the mainstream media to ignore, even if some of it may be fictitious. In fact, the book’s release date was moved up to Friday because of the anticipation.

STILL SEEKING JUSTICE FOR KATE: The illegal immigrant acquitted of murder and manslaughter in the death of Kate Steinle will be sentenced Friday for illegal firearms possession ... Jurors found Jose Ines Garcia Zarate not guilty of all other charges, including first-degree murder, in a Nov. 30 verdict that outraged President Donald Trump and many courtroom observers. Steinle's July 2015 killing brought the debate over illegal immigration and sanctuary cities to the national forefront. Zarate must next face two charges in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California for allegedly being a felon in possession of a firearm and being an undocumented immigrant in possession of a firearm.

BUNDLE UP AFTER 'BOMB CYCLONE': A potentially dangerous deep freeze hangs in anticipation for the end of the week after the massive "bomb cyclone" storm unleashed snow, hurricane-force winds and frigid temperatures up and down the East Coast, along with life-threatening flooding in some areas ... “Dangerously cold wind chills” are predicted through Sunday morning, the National Weather Service for the Eastern Region said Thursday. The expected cold air, which NWS said is “the coldest air of the season thus far,” could break records in more than two dozen cities and drop wind chills to as low as minus 40 degrees this weekend. The temperature drop could turn the frozen snow on roads into cement-like ice, officials have warned.

AS SEEN ON FOX NEWS

'A STUNNING ACT OF BETRAYAL': "I don't really understand what would motivate Steve to say these things when it's the president who's given him the opportunity for high public service, when it's the president who's given him a White House office." – Roger Stone, former Trump adviser on "Tucker Carlson Tonight," sounding off on Steve Bannon's comments in Michael Wolff's new book, "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House." WATCH

DENYING RUSSIA COLLUSION - AGAIN: "We didn't collude. That's the simple reality. The American people chose President Trump, not Russia."– Steve Cortes, former member of Trump's Hispanic Advisory Council, on "Outnumbered," maintaining that there was no collusion between the campaign and Russia. WATCH

ACROSS THE NATION

Food stamp recipients down 2M under Trump, USDA figures show.

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai cancels Consumer Electronics Show appearance over death threats.

Two GOP congressmen call for Sessions to quit | Chaffetz: Sessions must go to 'fix systemic problems.'

MAINSTREAM MEDIA MADNESS

ABC News' mistake-prone Brian Ross doesn’t return from suspension as planned.

Photogapher who shot controversial Kathy Griffin-Donald Trump photo thinks comedian can make a comeback.

Starnes: What's next, CNN? Celebrating the ball drop from a brothel?

MINDING YOUR BUSINESS

Solid U.S. job growth expected in December; wages seen rising.

Apple to issue fix for iPhones, Macs at risk from 'Spectre' chip flaw.

Six-figure construction jobs are going unfilled.

NEW IN FOX NEWS OPINION

Dr. Marc Siegel: Smoking pot routinely may seem harmless but don’t be fooled (even if it’s legal).

John Moody: For Trump, is Taiwan worth a war with China?

Why Iran should still be allowed to buy U.S. jets, despite protests.

HOLLYWOOD SQUARED

PHOTO: Bill Maher slammed for mocking Al Franken groping pic.

'Jeopardy!' on hiatus while Alex Trebek recovers from brain surgery.

Golden Globes host Seth Meyers promises show will be politically charged.

DID YOU HEAR ABOUT THIS?

'Utterly bonkers': Hidden meanings in ancient scroll that inspired 'Game of Thrones.'

Woman receives bionic hand with sense of touch.

Discovery of 500-year-old pistol parts sheds new light on Colorado's Spanish colonial history.

STAY TUNED

On Fox News:

Fox & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: Reps. Jim Jordan and Mark Meadows explain why they believe it's time for Attorney General Sessions to go; meet the executive giving $2,000 bonuses to his employees after the tax reform bill; and White House press secretary Sarah Sanders sounds off on the hot topics facing the Trump administration.

The Story with Martha MacCallum, 7 p.m. ET: Matt Gonzalez, attorney for the illegal immigrant acquitted of murder in Kate Steinle's killing, speaks out.

Tucker Carlson Tonight, 8 p.m. ET: Inside one website’s lawsuit against the NFL and what it could mean for the league.

Hannity, 9 p.m. ET: Sean Hannity and Herman Cain dissect the mainstream media's latest Trump meltdown.

The Ingraham Angle, 10 p.m. ET: Bill Bennett and Michelle Malkin explain how Trump can flip the script, cut through the noisy distractions and show the American people his accomplishments.

On Fox Business:

Mornings with Maria, 6 a.m. ET: An interview with Denny Strigl, former Verizon Wireless CEO.

Varney & Company, 9 a.m. ET: Gary Cohn, National Economic Council director, discusses the new jobs report.

Cavuto: Coast to Coast, Noon ET: Sen. Bill Cassidy talks tax reform and the new jobs report.

Countdown to the Closing Bell, 3 p.m. ET: Former Office of Management and Budget Director Jim Miller on the Dow's record 25,000 closing Thursday.

On Fox News Radio:

The Fox News Rundown podcast: The Dow closed above 25,000 for the first time ever Thursday, up nearly 7,000 points since President Trump was elected. On Friday, the December jobs report will be released and is expected to show solid hiring and low unemployment. Bankrate.com's Senior Economic Analyst Mark Hamrick weighs in. Outrage is growing as Californians line up for legalized recreational marijuana. Fox News' Jessica Rosenthal gets a tour from one shop in West Hollywood that is now open for business. We'll have "Good News" from Tonya J. Powers and commentary from "Fox News Sunday" host Chris Wallace.

Want the Fox News Rundown sent straight to your mobile device? Subscribe through Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Stitcher.

The Brian Kilmeade Show, 9 a.m. ET to Noon ET: Gen. Jack Keane on President Trump's handling of Iran protests, North Korea, Pakistan. Joshua Green on the Trump-Bannon war.

#OnThisDay

1998: Sonny Bono is killed when he crashes into a tree while skiing at the Heavenly Ski Resort on the Nevada-California state line.

1983: President Reagan announces he is nominating Elizabeth Dole to succeed Drew Lewis as secretary of transportation; Dole becomes the first woman to head a Cabinet department in Reagan's administration, and the first to head the Department of Transportation.

1953: Samuel Beckett's "Waiting for Godot" premieres in Paris.

Thank you for joining us on Fox News First! Enjoy your day and weekend! We'll see you in your inbox first thing Monday morning.