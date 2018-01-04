'Jeopardy!' on hiatus while Alex Trebek recovers from brain surgery

The popular game show “Jeopardy!” is on hiatus after its longtime host, Alex Trebek, underwent an unexpected surgery last month.

The show posted a video to its website on Thursday along with a message to fans. It turns out that Trebek was admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on December 15 after experiencing some complications that reportedly stemmed from a bump on the head he took during a fall in October.

He was diagnosed with a subdural hematoma and underwent surgery to remove blood clots from his brain the following day. The host appeared in a brief video in which he acknowledged the incident and gave an update on his recovery.

“Surgery was performed, after two days in the hospital I came home to start recovery. The prognosis is excellent and I expect to be back in the studio taping more ‘Jeopardy!’ programs very, very soon,” he said. “And I want to thank all of you for your concern."

Fortunately for fans of the popular quiz show, the hiatus won’t affect the schedule much. According to a report from Variety, “Jeopardy!” is taped months in advance. As a result, Sony said there are plenty of finished episodes that have yet to air. In fact, the only change viewers should notice is the postponement of the regular College Championship in April.

Trebek has been the host of "Jeopardy!" since 1984 and seems intent on continuing that run once he's fully recovered.

Readers can see Trebek’s video message below.