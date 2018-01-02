Trump says Dems 'doing nothing' on DACA, predicts Hispanics will turn on them

President Trump predicted Tuesday that Hispanics will soon turn on Democrats and start “falling in love” with Republicans and his presidency, claiming his political rivals are “doing nothing” to address the future of the Obama-era DACA program.

Trump is the one who ended that program, known as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. It shielded from deportation thousands of immigrants brought illegally to the country as children.

However, Trump delayed the implementation of his own directive, giving Congress time to come up with a legislative alternative. Trump tweeted Tuesday that Democrats are missing their chance.

“Democrats are doing nothing for DACA - just interested in politics. DACA activists and Hispanics will go hard against Dems, will start 'falling in love' with Republicans and their President! We are about RESULTS,” Trump wrote.

DACA decisions were left out of negotiations on a last-minute, stopgap spending bill approved last month before the holiday break. But the Senate returns this week, followed by the House, and Democrats are sure to demand a DACA fix as a first order of business.

Trump wants border wall funding included as part of any package. He tweeted Friday that “there can be no DACA without the desperately needed WALL at the Southern Border and an END to the horrible Chain Migration & ridiculous Lottery System of Immigration.”

Trump may be setting the stage for a key White House meeting Wednesday with top congressional leaders from both parties. Trump is not expected to attend, but White House Budget Director Mick Mulvaney and head of legislative affairs Marc Short will represent the White House.

In a press conference before last month’s break, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said Democrats would continue discussions about how to address DACA in the new year. Speaking broadly, she said 2018 debates will not be about “politics” but about “values.”

