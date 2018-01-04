Bill Maher slammed for mocking Al Franken groping pic
Bill Maher is in hot water after posting a picture poking fun at sexual harassment on Twitter.
The HBO host is seen smiling at the camera while pretending to grab a sleeping comedian Bob Saget's chest. The photo is meant to imitate the now-infamous photograph of Al Franken faux groping Leeann Tweeden on a USO Tour flight in 2006.
Tweeden also accused the former senator of forcibly kissing her.
"These New Years Hawaii trips are getting weird - Saget, forgive me!" Maher captioned the snap.
The Twitterverse immediately criticized Maher for mocking the #MeToo movement with the insensitive pic.
"Jokes about sexual misconduct are: easy, not funny, offensive," one user wrote.
Another said, "Are you mocking Sen. Franken and the victim? Not cool."
"Too soon," someone else posted.
However, many felt the comedian's post was in good fun.
"Hilarious while making an excellent point," a Twitter user wrote.
Franken resigned from Senate on Tuesday.