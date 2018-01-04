More classified emails found on Weiner's laptop, Judicial Watch says

At least 18 classified emails sent from the account of top Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin were found by the FBI on a laptop belonging to her estranged husband, Anthony Weiner.

According to the conservative group Judicial Watch, five previously unreleased classified emails were found among a batch of 147 documents related to Abedin that were released by the State Department last week.

"The classified information on Weiner’s laptop is part of a pattern of the mishandling national security by Clinton and her aides," Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said in a statement. "The Weiner emails emphasize the need for the Justice Department to conduct a fresh, serious investigation of Hillary Clinton’s and Huma Abedin’s obvious violations of law."

STATE DEPARTMENT RELEASES HUMA ABEDIN EMAILS FOUND ON ANTHONY WEINER'S LAPTOP

The discovery of classified emails on Weiner's laptop was the impetus for the FBI to briefly re-open its investigation into Clinton's private email server in the final days of the 2016 election campaign.

The cache includes documents sent from Abedin's "clintonemail.com" account as well as from her Blackberry. Former FBI Director James Comey told lawmakers earlier this year that he belives Abedin regularly forwarded emails to Weiner for him to print out so she could give them to Clinton.

Judicial Watch had filed a lawsuit against the State Department requesting all official emails sent or received by Abedin on a non-state.gov email address.

Weiner, a onetime Democratic congressman, began a 21-month prison sentence last month after being convicted of sexting a 15-year-old girl. Abedin has since filed for divorce from Weiner, with whom she has a six-year-old son.