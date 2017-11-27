FOX NEWS FIRST: Congress faces tax reform, long to-do list in Thanksgiving return; Prince Harry engaged

Welcome to Fox News First. Not signed up yet? Click here.

THE LEAD STORY: Congress returns from Thanksgiving break facing a lengthy to-do list amid looming deadlines and scandals on both sides of the political aisle ...Lawmakers have only a four-week window before their Christmas break deadline to pass tax reform legislation, avoid a potential government shutdown, and deal with lots of leftover spending bills. Trump and congressional leaders plan a meeting Tuesday to discuss how to sidestep a shutdown on Dec. 8 and work though the legislative to-do list.

However, there are distractions - sexual misconduct scandals have dogged both Democrats and Republicans. Democratic Sen. Al Franken broke his silence Sunday on sexual misconduct allegations, reportedly saying he’s “embarrassed and ashamed” but will not resign from the Senate. Meanwhile, Rep. John Conyers stepped aside as the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, but again denied recent allegations of sexual and inappropriate conduct. On the GOP side, today is the last day for voters to register for Dec. 12 special election to fill the Jeff Sessions' Senate seat. President Trump continues to support Roy Moore, despite multiple sexual misconduct allegations against him involving minors and GOP angst over the Moore scandal.

LEGAL BATTLE OVER TRUMP APPOINTMENT: President Trump's appointment of his budget director as interim director of a consumer financial protection agency championed by Democrats was challenged in a lawsuit filed in federal court Sunday night ... Leandra English, the federal official elevated to the position of interim director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau by its outgoing director, filed the suit against Trump and his choice, White House budget director Mick Mulvaney. The suit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia asked for a declaratory judgment and a temporary restraining order to block Mulvaney from taking over the bureau.

BALI VOLCANO DANGER ZONE: Hundreds of thousands have been urged to evacuate and about 59,000 tourists were stranded in wake of the eruption of Mount Agung in Bali ... The Indonesian disaster agency has called on 100,000 to evacuate and expanded the danger zone after the eruption of Mount Agung. Hundreds of flights were cancelled, leaving about 59,000 tourists stranded on the Island. The closure will continue until Tuesday, but officials said they are closely monitoring the situation and will determine every six hours whether the airport should remain closed.

VERDICT WATCH: Jurors deciding the fate of the illegal immigrant accused of killing Kate Steinle will resume deliberations today after two abbreviated days of deliberations and the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend ... After 12 days of testimony, dozens of witnesses and two days of closing arguments in the murder trial of Jose Ines Garcia Zarate, jurors were given the case last Tuesday to determine whether Steinle’s death was the result of an act of murder or a tragic accident. They deliberated for a few hours before leaving for the day without a verdict. Steinle was walking with her father and a family friend in July 2015 when she was shot, collapsing into her father's arms. Zarate had been released from the San Francisco jail about three months before the shooting, despite a request by federal immigration authorities to detain him for deportation.

PRINCE HARRY OFF THE MARKET: Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle became engaged in London earlier this month, Kensington Palace announced today on Twitter ... The two will get married in the spring.

CYBER CHA-CHING: Today is Cyber Monday, the day when companies offer a wide array of discounts online ... Cyber Monday shoppers can look forward to an array of special promotions in the wake of Black Friday. Click here for a look at some of the best deals.

CARLY'S STORY: "Was I groped by a friend of my family? Of course. Was I propositioned? Of course. Was I introduced as a bimbo? Of course. Did I have on occasion men banging on my hotel room door and then lying about it the next morning? Of course. This is common occurrence, unfortunately, and that is my point. My point is not that most men are bad; most men are good and respectful. And many, many men have helped many women, myself included. And all women are not victims. But the perennial abuse of power by men over women has been with us for a long time. And everyone knows it." – Carly Fiorina, former CEO of Hewlett-Packard, "Fox News Sunday," telling her personal experience with sexual harassment. WATCH

TAX REFORM OR BUST: "I think it's going to be very difficult if they don't get this bill done for those Republicans to go back to their districts in the election year next year and say, 'Look what we've accomplished,' 'cause they really haven't accomplished anything." – Former Trump Campaign Manager Corey Lewandowski, on "Fox & Friends Weekend," sounding off on the potential impact if lawmakers fail to pass tax reform. WATCH

