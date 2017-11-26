Expand / Collapse search
Cyber Monday's biggest deals and savings

Amazon, Banana Republic, Best Buy and Old Navy are already offering Cyber Monday deals.

The money-saving deals aren't over yet. 

Cyber Monday shoppers can look forward to more special promotions in the wake of Black Friday. Cyber Monday – known as the day when companies offer a wide array of discounts online – is set to take place this year on Nov. 27.

Here are some deals already available or will soon be: 

Amazon 

The online retail giant has announced a wide array of deals it says customers can get Monday. Deals which are available now include: 

Echo Show, $179.99 (regular price: $229.99)

Amazon Tap, $79.99 (regular price: $129.99) 

Fire HD 8, $49.99 (regular price: $79.99) 

Fire 7, $29.99 (regular price: $49.99) 

Banana Republic

Looking for clothing for the family? All items at the retailer are going to be half-off on Nov. 27, Glamour reports. 

Best Buy 

Shoppers can already snap up Cyber Monday deals on electronics which include: 

Samsung 2.1-Channel Soundbar System with 6.5" Wireless Subwoofer, $139.99 (regular price: $279.99)

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 13.3" Touch-Screen Laptop with Intel Core i7, 8GB memory and 256GB solid state drive, $949 (regular price: $1349.99)

Beats by Dr. Dre - Beats Studio2 Wireless Over-the-Ear Headphones, $199 (regular price: $379.99)

Dell 

"Cyber Week deals will be available starting Nov. 26, and rolling Cyber Monday doorbusters will launch Nov. 27 at 8 a.m. ET with new deals posting hourly until 8 p.m. ET," the company said in a release

Both Cyber Week deals and the rolling Cyber Monday doorbusters will be here and here, Dell said. Cyber Week will run until Dec. 3. 

BLACK FRIDAY'S BIGGEST DEALS AND SAVINGS

H&M

If you need to stock up on wardrobe pieces, consider H&M. There will be a sitewide 30 percent discount Nov. 27, according to Glamour. 

Kmart

Cyber Monday deals are already up on Kmart's website. Those include: 

Samsung UN55MU6290FXZA 55" Class 4K Ultra HDTV, $497.99 (regular price: $699.99)

Sportcraft 48" 14 in 1 Multi Game Table, $99.99 (regular price: $179.99) 

Skullcandy S5URHW-509 Uproar Wireless Headphones, $34.99 (regular price: $49.99)

Essential Home Zoey Jewelry Armoire, $59.99 (regular price: $99.99)

Old Navy 

Old Navy is already offering Cyber Monday deals on clothing for women, men and children on its website. 

Some of those items include:

Ruffled Cold-Shoulder Swing Dress for Women, $24.97 (regular price: $39.99)

Drawstring-Waist Swim Trunks for Men (8"), $4.97 (regular price: $20) 

Everything on OldNavy.com is 40 percent off on Sunday, and 50 percent off on Monday, according to U.S. News & World Report

Overstock.com

The online retailer is offering a variety of Cyber Monday deals on things like home decor, sports and toys, and fashion and jewelry. 

Target 

"On Cyber Monday, Nov. 27, we’ll offer 15% off sitewide on Target.com, plus additional deals each day of Cyber Week (Nov. 26–Dec. 2)," the company said Tuesday

Some of the deals available now include: 

KitchenAid 4.5-qt. Classic Plus Stand Mixer, $199.99 (regular price: $259.99) 

Samsung 50" Smart UHD 4K 120 Motion Rate TV, $479.99 (regular price: $849.99)

Sony PlayStation 4 VR Gran Turismo Sport Bundle, $299.99 (regular price: $399.99)

There are also going to be "digital daily deals" Tuesday to Saturday, the company said