Cyber Monday's biggest deals and savings

The money-saving deals aren't over yet.

Cyber Monday shoppers can look forward to more special promotions in the wake of Black Friday. Cyber Monday – known as the day when companies offer a wide array of discounts online – is set to take place this year on Nov. 27.

Here are some deals already available or will soon be:

Amazon

The online retail giant has announced a wide array of deals it says customers can get Monday. Deals which are available now include:

Echo Show, $179.99 (regular price: $229.99)

Amazon Tap, $79.99 (regular price: $129.99)

Fire HD 8, $49.99 (regular price: $79.99)

Fire 7, $29.99 (regular price: $49.99)

Banana Republic

Looking for clothing for the family? All items at the retailer are going to be half-off on Nov. 27, Glamour reports.

Best Buy

Shoppers can already snap up Cyber Monday deals on electronics which include:

Samsung 2.1-Channel Soundbar System with 6.5" Wireless Subwoofer, $139.99 (regular price: $279.99)

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 13.3" Touch-Screen Laptop with Intel Core i7, 8GB memory and 256GB solid state drive, $949 (regular price: $1349.99)

Beats by Dr. Dre - Beats Studio2 Wireless Over-the-Ear Headphones, $199 (regular price: $379.99)

Dell

"Cyber Week deals will be available starting Nov. 26, and rolling Cyber Monday doorbusters will launch Nov. 27 at 8 a.m. ET with new deals posting hourly until 8 p.m. ET," the company said in a release.

Both Cyber Week deals and the rolling Cyber Monday doorbusters will be here and here, Dell said. Cyber Week will run until Dec. 3.

BLACK FRIDAY'S BIGGEST DEALS AND SAVINGS

H&M

If you need to stock up on wardrobe pieces, consider H&M. There will be a sitewide 30 percent discount Nov. 27, according to Glamour.

Kmart

Cyber Monday deals are already up on Kmart's website. Those include:

Samsung UN55MU6290FXZA 55" Class 4K Ultra HDTV, $497.99 (regular price: $699.99)

Sportcraft 48" 14 in 1 Multi Game Table, $99.99 (regular price: $179.99)

Skullcandy S5URHW-509 Uproar Wireless Headphones, $34.99 (regular price: $49.99)

Essential Home Zoey Jewelry Armoire, $59.99 (regular price: $99.99)

Old Navy

Old Navy is already offering Cyber Monday deals on clothing for women, men and children on its website.

Some of those items include:

Ruffled Cold-Shoulder Swing Dress for Women, $24.97 (regular price: $39.99)

Drawstring-Waist Swim Trunks for Men (8"), $4.97 (regular price: $20)

Everything on OldNavy.com is 40 percent off on Sunday, and 50 percent off on Monday, according to U.S. News & World Report.

Overstock.com

The online retailer is offering a variety of Cyber Monday deals on things like home decor, sports and toys, and fashion and jewelry.

Target

"On Cyber Monday, Nov. 27, we’ll offer 15% off sitewide on Target.com, plus additional deals each day of Cyber Week (Nov. 26–Dec. 2)," the company said Tuesday.

Some of the deals available now include:

KitchenAid 4.5-qt. Classic Plus Stand Mixer, $199.99 (regular price: $259.99)

Samsung 50" Smart UHD 4K 120 Motion Rate TV, $479.99 (regular price: $849.99)

Sony PlayStation 4 VR Gran Turismo Sport Bundle, $299.99 (regular price: $399.99)

There are also going to be "digital daily deals" Tuesday to Saturday, the company said.