More than 100 reindeer dead in Norway after getting hit by freight train

More than 100 reindeer in Norway have been killed over the last few days after being hit by freight trains.

Torstein Appfjell, a reindeer herder, told The Associated Press that on Saturday alone, 65 reindeer were killed on the tracks. He called the situation “totally tragic” and “unprecedented” for reindeer to die this way.

A total of 106 reindeer have been killed since Thursday, according to Appfjell. He said that in the worst 12-month period they’ve seen in the area, 250 animals were killed in train accidents.

Local media has reported that Bane NOR, the company which runs the train, has since reduced speeds in the area.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.